PI Industries' board meeting on May 16, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 16, 2017 inter-alia, for the following agenda, apart from other business items: a.to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Annual Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017; b.to recommend final dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE