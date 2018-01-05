PI Industries' board meeting on February 03, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on February 03, 2018 inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on February 03, 2018 inter-alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.Source : BSE