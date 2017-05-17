May 17, 2017 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PI Industries approves dividend
We wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. May 16, 2017 has Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.
