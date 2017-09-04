Phyto Chem's AGM on September 25, 2017

We wish to inform you that the Twenty Eighth Annual General Meeting of our Company for the year 2016-17 will be held on Monday, the 25th day of September, 2017 at 11:45 A.M. at the Registered Office at Survey No. 628, Temple Street, Bonthapally - 502313, Gummadidala Mandal, Sangareddy District, Telangana State.Source : BSE