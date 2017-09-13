Sep 13, 2017 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Photoquip India: Outcome of board meeting
Please find enclosed Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today ie. September 13, 2017.
Please find enclosed Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2017 as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today ie. 13th September 2017 along with the limited Review report thereon by the statutory auditors.Source : BSE