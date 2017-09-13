App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 13, 2017 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Photoquip India: Outcome of board meeting

Please find enclosed Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today ie. September 13, 2017.

Photoquip India: Outcome of board meeting
Please find enclosed Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2017 as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today ie. 13th September 2017 along with the limited Review report thereon by the statutory auditors.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.