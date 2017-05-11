Phoenix Mills recommends dividend

Phoenix Mills Ltd has informed BSE that subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 10, 2017, has considered and recommended a final dividend @ 120% per share i.e. Rs. 2.40/- per Equity Share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2016-17.The Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of the AGM.Source : BSE