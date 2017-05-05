Phoenix Mills' board meeting on May 10, 2017

Phoenix Mills Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.For the purpose of the above and as per The Phoenix Mills Code of Conduct for Regulating and Reporting Trading by Insiders, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect i.e. for the period from May 02, 2017 till May 12, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE