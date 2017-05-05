App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 05, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Phoenix Mills' board meeting on May 10, 2017

Phoenix Mills Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Phoenix Mills' board meeting on May 10, 2017
Phoenix Mills Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.

For the purpose of the above and as per The Phoenix Mills Code of Conduct for Regulating and Reporting Trading by Insiders, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect i.e. for the period from May 02, 2017 till May 12, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.