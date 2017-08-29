Phoenix International: Outcome of board meeting

1.Board of Directors have decided to hold its 30th Annual General Meeting on THURSDAY the 28.09.20172.Share Transfer Register and Register of Members will remain closed from 22.09.2017 TO 28.09.2017 (both days inclusive) i.e from Friday to Thursday (for 7 days)3.to provide to its members the facility to cast their Vote(s) on all the resolution as set forth in the Notice by electronics means ('e-voting').4.The Company has fixed 21.09.2017 (Friday) as Cut-Off date5.Appointed Mr. Narender Kumar Makkar as Executive Director of the Company6.The finalization of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter period ended 30.06.2017 is getting delayed then the estimated time, due to first time adoption of IND-AS.Source : BSE