Aug 28, 2017 08:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Phoenix International: Outcome of board meeting

1.Board of Directors have decided to hold its 30th Annual General Meeting on THURSDAY the 28.09.2017
2.Share Transfer Register and Register of Members will remain closed from 22.09.2017 TO 28.09.2017 (both days inclusive) i.e from Friday to Thursday (for 7 days)
3.to provide to its members the facility to cast their Vote(s) on all the resolution as set forth in the Notice by electronics me

Source : BSE

