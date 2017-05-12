Phoenix International's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that next Board of Directors meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th day of May, 2017 at its Registered Office at 3rd Floor, Gopala Tower, 25, Rajendra Place, Delhi – 110008 at 5.00 pm to inter-alia take up following matters:- 1.To Consider, Approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.Any other Items with the permission of the Chair Kindly take the above information on records and oblige. Thanking You, Yours faithfully, For PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Sd/- NARENDER MAKKAR (DIN – 00026857) COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICERSource : BSE