Sep 13, 2017 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pharmasia: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held earlier today at 03.00 P.M. The financial results for quarter ended on 30.06.2017 was approved at this Board meeting, along with other matters.
Source : BSE