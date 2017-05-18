Pharmasia's board meeting on May 30, 2017

We hereby bring to your notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017, at 03.00 P.M at 29/33, Ancillary Industrial Plots, Govandi, Mumbai - 400 043, inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017, amongst other matters.Source : BSE