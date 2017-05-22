PG Industry to consider final dividend

PG Industry Ltd has informed BSE that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to transact the following business:1. To consider, approve and take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year and Quarter ended on March 31, 2017; and2. To recommend final dividend on Equity Shares of the Company, if any, subject to the approval of Members at the upcoming Annual General meeting of the Company.Source : BSE