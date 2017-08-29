PG Electroplast: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 26/08/2017 has inter-alia discussed and approved following matters:15th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company shall be held on 26th day of September 2017 at 11:30 A.M at Auditorium, Ghalib Institute, Aiwan-E-Ghalib Marg, New Delhi-110002.Members of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or demat form, as on as on 20/09/2017 shall be entitled to vote by electronics means or in general meeting.The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from 20/09/2017 to 26/09/2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.Subject to approval of shareholders at Annual General Meeting, M/s Chitresh Gupta & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Delhi, (Firm Registration No. 017079N); has been appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company from the conclusion of ensuing 15th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 19th Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE