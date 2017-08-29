PG Electroplast's board meeting on September 14, 2017

A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th day of September 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at Corporate Office of the Company to consider & approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2017 and to transact other matters. Kindly take note that company has adopted for IND-AS for the first time from this financial year (2017-18).This is to further inform that pursuant to the Company's Code of conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, framed in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015; Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed for all Directors, Officers, designated employees and their dependent from 27th August 2017 till 16th September 2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window will open on 17th September 2017 for trading in equity shares of the Company.Source : BSE