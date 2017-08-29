App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 28, 2017 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PG Electroplast's board meeting on September 14, 2017

A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th day of September 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at Corporate Office of the Company to consider & approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2017 and to transact other matters. Kindly take note that company has adopted for IND-AS for the first time from this financial year (2017-18).

Th

PG Electroplast's board meeting on September 14, 2017
A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th day of September 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at Corporate Office of the Company to consider & approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2017 and to transact other matters. Kindly take note that company has adopted for IND-AS for the first time from this financial year (2017-18).

This is to further inform that pursuant to the Company's Code of conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, framed in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015; Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed for all Directors, Officers, designated employees and their dependent from 27th August 2017 till 16th September 2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window will open on 17th September 2017 for trading in equity shares of the Company.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.