PG Electroplast's board meeting on May 15, 2017

This is to inform that 1st meeting in Financial Year 2017-18, of the Board of Directors, is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th May 2017 at 4:45 P.M. at Corporate Office of the Company to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2017 amongst other items of Agenda. This is to further inform that pursuant to the Company's Code of conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, framed in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations; Trading Window for trading/dealing in the securities of the Company has been closed for all Directors, Officers, designated persons and their dependent from 5th May 2017 till 17th May 2017 (both days inclusive). The trading window will open on 18th May 2017 for trading in equity shares of the Company.Source : BSE