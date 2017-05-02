Petronet LNG: Updates on subsidiary company

In terms of provision of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that M/s Petronet LNG Foundation, a Company Limited by Guarantee, has been promoted as a wholly owned subsidiary Company registered under the provisions of Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder by M/s Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) as one of the Promoter of the Company. M/s Petronet LNG Foundation to facilitate the Company to comply with the Corporate Social Responsibility in terms of provisions of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.Source : BSE