App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petronet LNG: Updates on subsidiary company

We wish to inform that M/s Petronet LNG Foundation, a Company Limited by Guarantee, has been promoted as a wholly owned subsidiary Company registered under the provisions of Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder by M/s Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) as one of the Promoter of the Company

Petronet LNG: Updates on subsidiary company
In terms of provision of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that M/s Petronet LNG Foundation, a Company Limited by Guarantee, has been promoted as a wholly owned subsidiary Company registered under the provisions of Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder by M/s Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) as one of the Promoter of the Company. M/s Petronet LNG Foundation to facilitate the Company to comply with the Corporate Social Responsibility in terms of provisions of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.