Jun 13, 2017 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Petronet LNG's directors Mr. Eric Ebelin & Mr. Uday Akram resigns
Petronet LNG has informed that Mr. Eric Ebelin has resigned as Nominee Director of GDFI and Mr. Uday Akram has also vacated his office as Alternate Director to Mr. Eric Ebelin
In terms of the Regulation 30 (4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform that Mr. Eric Ebelin has resigned as Nominee Director of GDFI.
Further, Mr. Uday Akram has also vacated his office as Alternate Director to Mr. Eric Ebelin.
The same is for your kind reference and record.
Source : BSE
Further, Mr. Uday Akram has also vacated his office as Alternate Director to Mr. Eric Ebelin.
The same is for your kind reference and record.
Source : BSE