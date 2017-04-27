App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 27, 2017 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petronet LNG's board meeting on May 9, 2017

We wish to inform that the 124th Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Tuesday, 9th May, 2017 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results and declaration of dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

Petronet LNG's board meeting on May 9, 2017
In terms of provision of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the 124th Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Tuesday, 9th May, 2017 to consider and approve inter-alia Audited Financial Results and declaration of dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, trading window shall remain closed w.e.f. 2nd May, 2017 to 11th May, 2017 both days inclusive. During the closure of Trading Window, Employees and Connected Persons have been advised not to deal in the shares of Petronet LNG Limited. This is for your kind reference and information please. We trust you will find the same in order.Source : BSE

