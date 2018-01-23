Petronet LNG's board meeting on January 31, 2018

In terms of provision of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the 127th Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Wednesday, 31st January, 2018 to consider and approve inter-alia unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.Further, trading window shall remain closed w.e.f. 24th January, 2018 to 2nd February, 2018 both days inclusive. During the closure of Trading Window, Employees and Connected Persons have been advised not to deal in the shares of Petronet LNG Limited.This is for your kind reference and information please.We trust you will find the same in order.Source : BSE