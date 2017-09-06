App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 06, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petron Engineering Construction's AGM on September 28, 2017

The 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. at The Bombay Presidency Golf Club Ltd., Dr. Choithram Gidwani Road, Chembur, Mumbai - 400074

Petron Engineering Construction's AGM on September 28, 2017
The 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. at The Bombay Presidency Golf Club Ltd., Dr. Choithram Gidwani Road, Chembur, Mumbai - 400074Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.