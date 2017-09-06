Sep 06, 2017 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Petron Engineering Construction's AGM on September 28, 2017
The 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. at The Bombay Presidency Golf Club Ltd., Dr. Choithram Gidwani Road, Chembur, Mumbai - 400074
