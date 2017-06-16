App
Jun 16, 2017 08:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting to be held today on 16th June 2017.

Pervasive Commodities: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors in their Board Meeting held today on 16th June 2017 have considered the following: 1.Alteration of Main Object Clause of the Company.2.Alteration of Name of Clause of the Company. 3.Allotment of Shares on Rights Issue basis under section 62(1)(a) of Companies Act 2013 4.To Conduct Postal ballot for passing of aforementioned resolution.Source : BSE

