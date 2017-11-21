Persistent Systems appoints Anant Deep Jhingran as Director

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and any other applicable regulations, if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Anant Deep Jhingran as an Additional Director (Independent Member) of the Company through a circular resolution approved on November 21, 2017.A Brief Profile of Dr. Jhingran is attached.Source : BSE