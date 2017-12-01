App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Permanent Magnets: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on November 30, 2017 and resignation of Shri. Arun Binani, as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from closure of business hours of November 30, 2017.

 
 
Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on November 30, 2017 has inter alia resolved/ approved the following

1. Resignation of Shri. Arun Binani, as an Independent Director of the Company with effect from closure of business hours of November 30, 2017.

2. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended September 30, 2017 and the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

This disclosure is made in terms of the requirements of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The meeting of Board of Directors of the company commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.30 p.m.
Source : BSE
