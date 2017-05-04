Permanent Magnets' board meeting on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further, as per Permanent Magnets Limited Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from 20th May, 2017 till 1st June, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all Directors and Designated Persons of the Company.Source : BSE