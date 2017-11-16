Perfectpac's board meeting on November 23, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016, please be informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 23th day of November, 2017 inter-alia to approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2017.
In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016, please be informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 23th day of November, 2017 inter-alia to approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2017.Source : BSE