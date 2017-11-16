Perfectpac's board meeting on November 23, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016, please be informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 23th day of November, 2017 inter-alia to approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2017.Source : BSE