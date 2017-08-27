Aug 23, 2017 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Perfectpac's AGM on September 18, 2017
45th AGM of the Company will be held on Monday, the 18th day of September, 2017 at 11.30 A.M., at The Executive Club, Dolly Forms & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. 439, Village Shahoorpur, P.O. Fatehpur Beri, New Delhi-110074
Source : BSE
