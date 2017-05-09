Perfectpac's board meeting on May 16, 2017

It has been informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 16th day of May, 2017 inter–alia to approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017, kindly note that pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct framed in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company, for persons specified under the Code, shall remain closed from May 13, 2017 to May 19, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE