Pentokey Organy: Outcome of board meeting

Pentokey Organy India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on June 05, 2017, decided to delist Equity Shares of the Company from Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Limited (ASE), in view of non-trading of Equity Shares of the Company on ASE since last many years.Further, 6272629 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up are listed with BSE Ltd. nationwide terminals for trading of the shares of the Company and hence there will not be any inconvenience to any of the shareholders of the Company in trading of the shares of the Company.Further the Company has informed that, the Company will continue listing of Equity Shares of the Company with BSE Ltd even after delisting with ASE.Source : BSE