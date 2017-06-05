App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • World Environment Day
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 05, 2017 10:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pentokey Organy: Outcome of board meeting

Pentokey Organy India has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on June 05, 2017.

Pentokey Organy: Outcome of board meeting
Pentokey Organy India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on June 05, 2017, decided to delist Equity Shares of the Company from Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Limited (ASE), in view of non-trading of Equity Shares of the Company on ASE since last many years.

Further, 6272629 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up are listed with BSE Ltd. nationwide terminals for trading of the shares of the Company and hence there will not be any inconvenience to any of the shareholders of the Company in trading of the shares of the Company.

Further the Company has informed that, the Company will continue listing of Equity Shares of the Company with BSE Ltd even after delisting with ASE.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.