Pentamedia Graphics' board meeting on December 15, 2017

The Board Meeting is to be scheduled on 15th December 2017 as per the attached intimation under regulation 30 of LODR

Pentamedia is in the Media & Entertainment sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 27.39 crore.

The company management includes V Chandrasekaran - Managing Director, Sumathi Sridharan - Director, R Kalyanaraman - Director, C V Ravi - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 500329 and the NSE with an NSE Code of PENTSFWARE.

Its Registered office is at No. 30-A, Akbarabad 1st Street,,Kodambakkam, Chennai (Madras),Tamil Nadu - 600024.

Their Registrars are Cameo Corporate Services Ltd.Source : BSE