May 18, 2017 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pentamedia Graphics' board meeting on May 29, 2017
We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is schduled to be held on Monday the 29th Day of May, 2017 to interalia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017
