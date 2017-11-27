Pennar Industries bags orders worth Rs 210 crore

Pennar Industries announced major receipt of orders worth Rs 210 crore across its business units.

At 14:17 hrs Pennar Industries was quoting at Rs 68.80, up Rs 1.30, or 1.93 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 78.60 and 52-week low Rs 40.00 on 06 November, 2017 and 10 March, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 12.47 percent below its 52-week high and 72 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 828.00 crore. Source : BSE