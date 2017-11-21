Pee Cee Cosma Sope's board meeting on November 30, 2017

INFORMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED ON 30/09/2017

Pee Cee Cosma is in the Detergents sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 26.46 crore.

The company management includes Ashok Kumar Jain - Executive Chairman, Pramod Kumar Jain - Managing Director, Mahendra Kumar Jain - Whole Time Director, Nemi Chandra Jain - Independent Director, Amar Singh Rajput - Independent Director, Anil Gupta - Independent Director, Babita Agarwal - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 524136.

Its Registered office is at ''Padam Deep',' G-10/8, Sanjay Place,, Agra,Uttar Pradesh - 282002.

Their Registrars are Skyline Financial Services (p) Ltd.Source : BSE