Pee Cee Cosma Sope to consider dividend

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommended Dividend if any, subject to the approval of the Members in the Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE