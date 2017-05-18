May 18, 2017 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pee Cee Cosma Sope's board meeting on May 29, 2017
Pee Cee Cosma Sope has informed that the board meeting of the company will be held on May 29, 2017, to Consider Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31/03/2017 and to Recommend Dividend if any, subject to the approval of the member in the AGM
