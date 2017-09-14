App
Sep 14, 2017 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pearl Polymers: Outcome of board meeting

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday, September 14, 2017, which commenced at 11:30 AM and concluded at 12:30 PM, has considered, approved and adopted the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017, alongwith the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company..

Respected Sir /Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday, September 14, 2017, which commenced at 11:30 AM and concluded at 12:30 PM, has considered, approved and adopted the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017, alongwith the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company.

Copy of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017, alongwith the Limited Review Report thereon issued by the Statutory Auditor are enclosed herewith.

We request you to kindly take this information on record.Source : BSE
