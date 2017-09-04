Pearl Polymers' AGM on September 29, 2017

Respected Sir/Madam,We would like to inform your good office that the 46th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11:30 A.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at A-97/2, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-II, New Delhi-110020. A copy of Notice of AGM is attached herewith for your reference.Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is pleased to provide Remote E-voting facility to the members of the Company to cast their votes electronically on all resolutions set forth in enclosed Notice.Further, relating to the AGM of the Company, you are requested to take on record the following:1.The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Saturday, September 23, 2017 to Friday, September 29, 2017 (both days inclusive).2.The cut-off date for determining the eligibility to vote by electronic means or at the AGM is Friday, September 22, 2017.3.The remote E-voting period shall commence on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 (from 09:00 a.m. IST) and end on Thursday, September 28, 2017 (upto 05:00 p.m. IST).This is for your kind information and record please.Source : BSE