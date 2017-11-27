Pearl Global Industries' board meeting on December 13, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1)(a) and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th December, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia, Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE