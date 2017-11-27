App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 27, 2017 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pearl Global Industries' board meeting on December 13, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1)(a) and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th December, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia, Un-Audited Financi

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1)(a) and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 13th December, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia, Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.