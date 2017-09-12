Sep 12, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pearl Global Industries: Outcome of board meeting
We hereby inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, 12th September, 2017, considered, approved and took on record the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
A copy of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 along with Auditors' Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith.
