Pearl Global Industries to consider dividend

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 09, 2017, Pearl Global Industries Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company will consider to recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17, in its meeting scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017, in addition to approval of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.