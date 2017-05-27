Pearl Global Industries recommends dividend

Pearl Global Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on May 26, 2017, recommended a dividend of Rs. 3.00 per equity share of nominal value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year 2016-17 aggregating to Rs. 6,49,91,811/- (excluding Dividend Tax), subject to the declaration by shareholders of the Company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE