May 09, 2017 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pearl Global Industries' board meeting on May 26, 2017
Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1) (a) and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday,26th May, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia, Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE