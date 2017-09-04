Sep 04, 2017 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pearl Global's AGM on September 28, 2017
Please note that the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company will be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017 at 03:30 PM at Sri Sathya Sai International Centre, Pragati Vihar (Near Pragati Vihar Hostel), Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110 003. A Notice calling 28th Annual General Meeting is enclosed herewith for reference.
