Pearl Engineering Polymers' board meeting on May 30, 2017

As per the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday , 30th May, 2017 at 2.30 P.M at 410-411, 4th Floor, New Udyog Mandir No. 2, Mogul Lane, Mahim West,Mumbai 400016 to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017 in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE