you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 01, 2017 09:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PDS Multi's board meeting held on September 12, 2017

We hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2017.

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1) (a) and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017, to consider, approve and take on record, inter-alia, Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
In the aforesaid context and pursuant to the Code of Conduct and applicable SEBI Regulations, we would like to inform that the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall be remain closed for the Directors, Designated Employees and Connected Persons covered under the Code from 2nd September, 2017and will re-open 48 hours after the submission of outcome of the Board Meeting to the Stock Exchanges.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

