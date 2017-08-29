Aug 29, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PDS Multinational Fashions's AGM on September 21, 2017
6th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be convened on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 12:15 P.M. and the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company shall remain closed from Thursday, 21st September, 2017 to Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 6th Annual General Meeting.
