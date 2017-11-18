PCS Industries' board meeting on November 29, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Board Meeting held on November 29, 2017.
Intimation under Regulation 29(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 for Board Meeting held on 29.11.2017
PCS is in the Computers - Hardware sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 45.15 crore.
The company management includes G K Patni - Chairman, A K Patni - Vice Chairman, H C Tandon - Managing Director & CEO, Yash Bhardwaj - Executive Director, Satish Ajmera - Director, G M Dave - Director, K K Barjatya - Director, Vandana Gupta - Director.
It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 517119.
Its Registered office is at Office no.1, Gat no. 478, Alandi Markaal Road,,Tal. Khed, Pune District,Maharashtra - 412106.Their Registrars are Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.Source : BSE