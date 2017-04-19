Apr 19, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com PC Jeweller to open new showroom at Hapur, UP PC Jeweller is opening its new showroom on April 23, 2017 at Hapur, UP. Intimation of opening of 76th showroom.Source : BSE tags #Announcements Related news Business Linde India: Outcome of AGM Apr 19, 2017 01:36 PM Business Industrial and Prudential Investment's board meeting on May 05, 2017 Apr 19, 2017 01:20 PM Business Rubfila International: Outcome of extra ordinary general meeting Apr 19, 2017 01:14 PM Business AGI Infra: Outcome of board meeting Apr 19, 2017 01:13 PM Business RBL Bank's board meeting scheduled on May 2, 2017 Apr 19, 2017 01:12 PM Business Benares Hotels' board meeting on May, 08 2017 Apr 19, 2017 12:17 PM Business PC Jeweller to open new showroom at Hapur, UP Apr 19, 2017 12:04 PM Business Jain Irrigation Systems to acquire 80% state in 2 US entities Apr 19, 2017 11:31 AM Business Raymond: Outcome of committee meeting Apr 19, 2017 11:30 AM