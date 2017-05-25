PC Jeweller recommends bonus issue

App
May 25, 2017

PC Jeweller Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, has recommended issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 1 (one) equity share for every 1 existing equity share, by capitalizing Securities Premium Reserves / Free Reserves subject to the approval of the Members.

PC Jeweller Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, has approved the following:

1. Issue of Bonus shares: The Board has recommended issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 1 (one) equity share for every 1 (one) existing equity share, by capitalizing Securities Premium Reserves / Free Reserves subject to the approval of the Members.

The said bonus shares, if approved by the Members will be credited (where shares are held in the dematerialized form) or share certificates (where shares are held in the physical form) in respect thereof will be dispatched, by July 19, 2017.

2. Increase in Authorised Share Capital: The Board has approved increase in authorized share capital from Rs. 500,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Hundred Crores) divided into 24,00,00,000 (Twenty Four Crores) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each and 26,00,00,000 (Twenty Six Crores) preference shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each to Rs. 700,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Hundred Crores) divided into 44,00,00,000 (Forty Four Crores) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each and 26,00,00,000 (Twenty Six Crores) preference shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each.

Accordingly, the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association will also be replaced subject to the Members approval.

3. Increase in paid up share capital: The Board approved allotment of 75,200 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each to those eligible employees of the Company, who have exercised their stock options under the PC Jeweller Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2011. Consequent to this allotment the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 179,21,28,000/- divided into 17,92,12,800 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.Source : BSE

