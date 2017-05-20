PC Jeweller's board meeting on May 25, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017, inter-alia, to: 1)consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017; 2)consider recommendation of dividend on preference shares. 3)consider recommendation of dividend, if any, on equity shares for the financial year 2016-17. 4)Consider recommendation for issue of Bonus Shares.Source : BSE