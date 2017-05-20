May 20, 2017 12:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PC Jeweller's board meeting on May 25, 2017
This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017, inter-alia, to: 1)consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017; 2)consider recommendation of dividend on preference shares. 3)consider recommendation of dividend, if any, on equity shares for the financial year 2016-17. 4)Consider recommendation for issue of Bonus Shares.Source : BSE