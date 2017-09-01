Pawansut Holdings: Outcome of board meeting

It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 01st September, 2017 at 1:00 P:M that is today, inter alia, considered and approved the following:1. Notice of ensuing Annual General Meeting, Directors Report, Management Discussion & Analysis Report and all other annexure(s) for the Financial Year 2016-17 and in this behalf the Board authorizes Mr. Laxman Singh Satyapal, Managing Director of the Company to initiate all the necessary steps to conduct the AGM.2. Decided to call the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company. Accordingly, the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on September 29th, 2017 at Shalimar Bagh Club, Plot No. - 9, B- Block, Community Centre, Club Road, Shalimar Bagh , Delhi-110 088 at 12:00 Noon.3. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 25th September, 2017 to 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose ofSource : BSE